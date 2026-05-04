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In Chiasso TI 30 people evacuated due to fire

SDA

4.5.2026 - 15:26

The Ticino cantonal police suspect that the fire broke out on the roof in Chiasso when four workers were carrying out work with a gas burner. (symbolic image)
The Ticino cantonal police suspect that the fire broke out on the roof in Chiasso when four workers were carrying out work with a gas burner. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A fire broke out on Monday during work on the roof of a residential building in Chiasso in Ticino. As a precautionary measure, around 30 people were temporarily evacuated.

Keystone-SDA

04.05.2026, 15:26

04.05.2026, 15:33

According to an initial reconstruction by the Ticino cantonal police, the fire started when four workers were carrying out work on the roof of the house with a gas burner.

The flames were confined to the outside of the building, according to the Ticino cantonal police on Monday. According to an initial medical assessment, one worker suffered minor burns to his hands, while another showed mild symptoms of smoke inhalation. Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance for a check-up.

Ticino cantonal police were on the scene, supported by the Chiasso municipal police, the Servizio Autoambulanza del Mendrisiotto (SAM) rescue service and the fire department of the Centro di Soccorso Cantonale Pompieri del Mendrisiotto (CSCPM).

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