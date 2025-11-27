The Nagelfluh boulder is now lying underneath the road. Amt für Wald und Wild

In Walchwil ZG, a massive block of nagelfluh came loose above the Franzosenloch on Wednesday evening and damaged the Hinterbergstrasse. No one was injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A boulder weighing around 30 tons crashed through the forest onto the Hinterbergstrasse.

The rock caused extensive damage, but no one was injured.

The road remains closed and further investigations are underway. Show more

On Wednesday evening in Walchwil ZG, a block of Nagelfluh weighing around 25 cubic meters came loose from a steep slope. The block, weighing around 30 tons, slipped out of the loose soil, broke through several trees and finally reached the Hinterbergstrasse, according to the canton of Zug.

On its way, the boulder cut a swathe through the forest. Although the falling trees took a lot of energy from the boulder, the impact on the road caused significant damage. Fortunately, no one was on the route at the time of the incident.

An initial assessment by the experts revealed that there was no acute danger. Further investigations are underway. If the situation proves to be stable, the Hinterbergstrasse will be provisionally repaired and reopened by the weekend.