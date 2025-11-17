Shortly after three o'clock at night, a Zurich cantonal police patrol noticed a vehicle in Adliswil due to its driving style. The driver accelerated to around 195 kilometers per hour in an 80-kilometer zone, according to the Zurich cantonal police.
In Langnau am Albis, the driver was stopped by a police patrol and subjected to a check. A 30-year-old Ukrainian was at the wheel. He was arrested on the spot and the police confiscated his driver's license on the spot.
After the police questioned him, the cantonal police handed him over to the Limmattal/Albis public prosecutor's office. The latter applied to the compulsory measures court for pre-trial detention.