Three men, all around thirty years old, stood trial for two days in December. blue News reported on the trial. They are alleged to have been part of a gang of thieves who stole over 300 bicycles in the Bern and Basel area. The case was heard by the Bern Oberland Regional Court in Thun.
The public prosecutor is demanding an unconditional prison sentence of 78 months, i.e. six and a half years, for the alleged mastermind Florian K.. The prosecution also demanded that the German be deported from Switzerland. For the two Swiss co-defendants Tiago S. and Loris H., the prosecutor is demanding a prison sentence of 30 months each. According to the indictment, the three men should also pay fines and court costs.
blue News has changed the names of all defendants in the article for legal reasons. The presumption of innocence applies. The verdict will be opened today.
How the men were discovered
The investigation into the group began rather accidentally in August 2020. The Bern cantonal police stopped the German Florian K. because he was riding through the city on a stolen bicycle.
The 139-page indictment describes a brazen business model. According to the indictment, the men cracked bike locks, photographed the loot and offered it online at dumping prices. In one case, they sold a mountain bike worth 6300 francs for just 1000 francs. In total, goods worth around 393,000 francs are said to have been stolen.
This was the main hearing
The German defendant is at the center of the accusations. The public prosecutor accuses him of 357 thefts and other offenses, including attempted robbery. In over 100 cases, he is alleged to have taken several hundred thousand francs alone. In other cases, he is alleged to have acted together with accomplices. The two Swiss nationals are said to have been involved in some of the thefts.
The German man spoke at length in court. He admitted that he had been involved in many of the thefts, but denied that he was the head of the gang. One of the co-defendants denied joint responsibility for the series of thefts.
The defense tried to reduce the sentence during the trial. Florian K.'s lawyer emphasized that his client had stolen because of his cocaine addiction. He compared the crimes to simple thefts and not to a "break-in at the Louvre". The lawyers for the two Swiss nationals partially disputed the accusations. They argued that the prosecution could not prove exactly who was actually involved in which theft.
In reaching its verdict, the court had to decide on numerous individual offenses. It was also debated whether previous conditional sentences should be revoked. The presumption of innocence applies to all defendants until the verdict is announced.
What the indictment teaches us
Bicycles that are thought to be lost can be found again. The investigation into these three defendants alone has revealed where hundreds of bicycles have ended up.
Anyone who has a bike should keep details of the bike (frame number, brand, color, purchase price) and a photo.
In the event of theft, it is essential to report it to the police. That way, if a gang of thieves is arrested, it will be easier to identify who owns which bike and when it was stolen.
The more frequently bicycles are stolen in a particular area, the easier it is for the police to recognize patterns and actively work with undercover investigators.