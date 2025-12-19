The Bern Oberland Regional Court in Thun announces the verdict on Friday morning. Picture: Keystone

They picked hundreds of locks and turned the loot into money on Facebook. Today, three men are ready for their verdict at the Bernese Oberland Regional Court.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three men stood before the Bernese Oberland Regional Court in December for allegedly stealing and reselling hundreds of bicycles in the Bern and Basel area over a period of years.

The public prosecutor is demanding 78 months in prison and a ban from the country for the alleged mastermind, and 30 months each for the two co-defendants.

The group was uncovered following a police check, which led to extensive investigations and a 139-page indictment. Show more

Three men, all around thirty years old, stood trial for two days in December. blue News reported on the trial. They are alleged to have been part of a gang of thieves who stole over 300 bicycles in the Bern and Basel area. The case was heard by the Bern Oberland Regional Court in Thun.

The public prosecutor is demanding an unconditional prison sentence of 78 months, i.e. six and a half years, for the alleged mastermind Florian K.. The prosecution also demanded that the German be deported from Switzerland. For the two Swiss co-defendants Tiago S. and Loris H., the prosecutor is demanding a prison sentence of 30 months each. According to the indictment, the three men should also pay fines and court costs.

blue News has changed the names of all defendants in the article for legal reasons. The presumption of innocence applies. The verdict will be opened today.

How the men were discovered

The investigation into the group began rather accidentally in August 2020. The Bern cantonal police stopped the German Florian K. because he was riding through the city on a stolen bicycle.

Although the police released him after a day in custody for the time being, they kept an eye on him. Investigators later launched an operation under the name "Guerra" and finally analyzed his cell phone. They found hundreds of photos of stolen bicycles that were being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

The 139-page indictment describes a brazen business model. According to the indictment, the men cracked bike locks, photographed the loot and offered it online at dumping prices. In one case, they sold a mountain bike worth 6300 francs for just 1000 francs. In total, goods worth around 393,000 francs are said to have been stolen.

The indictment is 139 pages long. Bild: blue News

This was the main hearing

The German defendant is at the center of the accusations. The public prosecutor accuses him of 357 thefts and other offenses, including attempted robbery. In over 100 cases, he is alleged to have taken several hundred thousand francs alone. In other cases, he is alleged to have acted together with accomplices. The two Swiss nationals are said to have been involved in some of the thefts.

The German man spoke at length in court. He admitted that he had been involved in many of the thefts, but denied that he was the head of the gang. One of the co-defendants denied joint responsibility for the series of thefts.

The defense tried to reduce the sentence during the trial. Florian K.'s lawyer emphasized that his client had stolen because of his cocaine addiction. He compared the crimes to simple thefts and not to a "break-in at the Louvre". The lawyers for the two Swiss nationals partially disputed the accusations. They argued that the prosecution could not prove exactly who was actually involved in which theft.

In reaching its verdict, the court had to decide on numerous individual offenses. It was also debated whether previous conditional sentences should be revoked. The presumption of innocence applies to all defendants until the verdict is announced.