The row of houses at Lochergut will be demolished. Screenshot Google View

Noldin Immobilien AG is planning to demolish and rebuild residential buildings on Badenerstrasse in Zurich. 46 new apartments and commercial premises are to be built. The existing tenants will have to leave.

Lea Oetiker

The tenants at Lochergut in Zurich, at Badenerstrasse 211, 213, 217 and 219, are having to leave their apartments - and the bars and restaurants inside will also have to leave.

The reason for this: Noldin Immobilen AG will be building around 46 new apartments, six commercial premises on the first floor and a connected retail space in the basement, as "20 Minuten" writes.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2027 at the earliest. The tenants will be given notice when the building application is submitted in 2026. The departure of the current 31 tenants is "unfortunately unavoidable", says CEO Benjamin Noldin to the newspaper. The buildings from the late 19th and early 20th century are in an "extremely desolate condition".

However, the administration would support the residents in their search for a new home. "It is important to us that those affected find a new home before construction begins," says Noldin.

No luxury apartments are to be built

The apartments are expected to be ready for occupation in 2029. It is not yet known how high the rent will be. "It is important to us that no 'luxury apartments' are built, but apartments with prices that are customary for the location and the neighborhood," Noldin continues. "We are not building condominiums, but rental apartments for the Zurich tenant market."

Businesses such as Meyer's Bar, K-Street Toast and Bistro Lochergut will also have to move out of the buildings. It is unclear whether they will be able to move back into the new building. However, talks are already underway with Meyer's.

Noldin adds that local companies will also be accommodated in the new buildings. "We are a third-generation family business: it is important to us that our construction projects not only look good in the Excel list, but also create real added value in reality."