The Basel-Stadt Criminal Court has ordered a 33-year-old Swiss man to be kept in custody. The man had killed a 75-year-old woman with a knife in August 2024.

The 33-year-old perpetrator in the Basel murder trial will be kept in custody in accordance with the verdict of the criminal court on Friday. The man killed a woman on Nasenweg in August 2024 and is deemed to be not guilty.

"When something terrible happens, the question always arises as to whether it could have been prevented. That was also the case here," said Dominik Kiener, President of the five-judge chamber of the criminal court on Friday during the grounds for the verdict.

From the court's point of view, the man's actions could have been prevented. The penitentiary system and the UPK cannot be blamed for not recognizing what is known today, said Kiener.

"We have talked a lot about your illness. But today it's about the victim and the crime," continued Kiener. He told the perpetrator: "You are responsible, and no one else."

This is what ordinary custody means

Under the Swiss Criminal Code (SCC), ordinary detention can be imposed on an offender who has committed murder and who is seriously likely to commit further acts of this kind due to a mental disorder. In addition, an inpatient measure must not promise success.

Although a conditional release from ordinary custody is possible, it is unlikely in this case according to the current state of knowledge. According to the Criminal Code, it must be expected that the offender will prove himself in freedom.

Three dead and one seriously injured

In August 2024, the now 33-year-old brutally killed a 75-year-old woman with a knife on Nasenweg in Basel. He committed the crime while on an unaccompanied release from the University Psychiatric Clinics Basel (UPK).

He had been treated at the clinic as part of an inpatient treatment program after he had already murdered two women and seriously injured a man in the same neighbourhood in 2014.

The man was found not guilty at the time. He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia with visual-hallucinatory experiences and perceives a secondary reality that he does not allow others to see, as the psychiatric expert explained on Wednesday. This is one of the reasons why he is currently considered resistant to therapy. The exact mechanism of the offense is still unclear.

In its plea, the public prosecutor's office had called for ordinary custody.