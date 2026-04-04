On Friday morning, an avalanche fell on the Schwarzbirg in Isenfluh, in the municipality of Lauterbrunnen. Polizei Bern

A 35-year-old from the canton of Bern died in an avalanche on the Schwarzbirg in Isenfluh BE on Friday morning.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday morning, a man was buried by an avalanche in Isenfluh BE.

He could only be rescued dead.

An investigation has been launched. Show more

On Friday morning, an avalanche fell on the Schwarzbirg in Isenfluh, in the municipality of Lauterbrunnen. A man was buried and could only be rescued dead despite rapid rescue efforts.

According to the Bern cantonal police, the 35-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern was skiing with another person on a variant descent in the "Ufen Hubeln" area at around 10.20 a.m. when a snow slab broke loose.

Third parties who were nearby located and rescued the victim with the help of a companion rescue team. Despite immediate resuscitation attempts by the Swiss Alpine Rescue and Air Glaciers helicopter teams, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the accident under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office.