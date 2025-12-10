The Vaud police reported the accident. sda

A serious traffic accident occurred on the A9 in the canton of Vaud on Tuesday: A 36-year-old man was killed after his vehicle left its lane and collided with an oncoming car.

Noemi Hüsser

A man was killed in a head-on collision between two cars on the A9 highway in the canton of Vaud on Tuesday. The man who caused the accident, a 36-year-old Tunisian, died at the scene.

According to initial findings, one of the vehicles swerved out of its lane to the right on the stretch between Ballaigues and Le Creux and crashed into a retaining wall, the Vaud cantonal police reported on Wednesday. The car was thrown back by the impact and collided with an oncoming vehicle in the right-hand lane.

The deceased was the driver of the vehicle that had left its lane. The other driver, a 51-year-old Swiss national, was uninjured. Both lived in the region.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.