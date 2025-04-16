The woman fell into the Plessur. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A fatal accident occurred in Chur on Tuesday evening. A woman fell into the Plessur and subsequently died in the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital.

Lea Oetiker

On Tuesday evening, a woman fell into the Plessur in Chur and floated around 1.8 kilometers downstream towards the Rhine. "Shortly before the confluence with the Rhine, she was rescued from the water but died in hospital," wrote the Graubünden cantonal police in a statement.

The police received the report shortly before 8.45 pm. A Rega crew was able to locate the 36-year-old woman 800 meters from the confluence with the Rhine and she was detained by a patrol from the Chur municipal police. They began resuscitation, which was continued by a team from Chur Rescue.

"She was rescued from the Plessur canal by the Chur fire department using an aerial ladder and transferred to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital by ambulance," the press release continues. However, the woman died in hospital.

Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police are clarifying the circumstances surrounding this death.