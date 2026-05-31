Symbolic image Alpine Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

On the Chrüzberg in the canton of St. Gallen, a 37-year-old climber fell around ten meters on Saturday afternoon. Rega rescued the woman and flew her to hospital with rather serious injuries.

Noemi Hüsser

A climbing accident occurred on the Chrüzberg in the canton of St. Gallen on Saturday afternoon. A 37-year-old woman was seriously injured, as the St. Gallen cantonal police reported in a press release.

Shortly after 4.30 p.m., the emergency services received a report that a climber had crashed on the Chrüzberg. Rega was able to locate and rescue the victim and then fly her to hospital.

The 37-year-old was out climbing with a companion. For reasons as yet unexplained, she fell around ten meters and sustained rather serious injuries. Her companion was able to descend to the valley on his own.