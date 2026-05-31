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Climbing accident on the Chrüzberg 37-year-old falls ten meters into the depths and injures herself seriously

Noemi Hüsser

31.5.2026

Symbolic image Alpine
Symbolic image Alpine
Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

On the Chrüzberg in the canton of St. Gallen, a 37-year-old climber fell around ten meters on Saturday afternoon. Rega rescued the woman and flew her to hospital with rather serious injuries.

31.05.2026, 14:02

A climbing accident occurred on the Chrüzberg in the canton of St. Gallen on Saturday afternoon. A 37-year-old woman was seriously injured, as the St. Gallen cantonal police reported in a press release.

Shortly after 4.30 p.m., the emergency services received a report that a climber had crashed on the Chrüzberg. Rega was able to locate and rescue the victim and then fly her to hospital.

The 37-year-old was out climbing with a companion. For reasons as yet unexplained, she fell around ten meters and sustained rather serious injuries. Her companion was able to descend to the valley on his own.