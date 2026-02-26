The army's new radio system is facing considerable delays. KEYSTONE

Another federal armaments project is faltering. After the problems with reconnaissance drones, a 377 million euro order for new radio equipment from the Israeli company Elbit is now also causing delays, quality issues - and additional costs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Federal Audit Office warns of considerable risks and further delays in the 377-million "Mobile Communication Replacement" project.

The Hermes drone project has already been plagued by years of delays and technical problems with the supplier Elbit.

Elbit is now demanding an additional 50 million Swiss francs due to inflation, while the Department of Defense wants to decide on how to proceed by the end of March. Show more

Once again, a major order from the Swiss army is making headlines - and once again the Israeli company Elbit Systems is at the center of criticism. As watson writes, citing a report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO), the "Mobile Communication Replacement" project is in serious difficulties.

In 2019 , the Armaments Office Armasuisse awarded a contract worth CHF 377 million to Elbit. The aim is to equip around 1,800 military vehicles with new radios, on-board communication systems and headsets. The project is part of the "Armed Forces Telecommunications" programme and is considered central to the modernization of outdated communication systems.

However, the project is not progressing as planned. Due to problems with deliveries and product quality, it has been on "red" internally since the end of 2024. As things stand, completion, originally scheduled for 2032, is likely to be delayed by three years. The Department of Defense has already confirmed this assessment.

Elbit already caused difficulties with an earlier project

The audit office notes that risks have been reduced, but by no means eliminated. The supplier's quality deficiencies continue to exist. There was a threat of additional expenses - and therefore further costs. The situation is particularly delicate because the new communication devices are a core element of the army's planned digitalization platform. Without them, the planned networked sensor, command and control system cannot be implemented as planned.

The situation is also explosive because Elbit has already caused difficulties with a previous major order. Switzerland has been procuring six Hermes reconnaissance drones since 2008. Commissioning was originally scheduled for the end of 2020, but it is now not expected to be fully integrated into the air force until the end of 2027. In addition to global delivery problems, technically demanding special requests that the manufacturer was unable to fulfill also played a role. At one point, there was even talk of abandoning the project. In the fall of 2025, an agreement was finally reached to dispense with three functions, resulting in operational restrictions.

Decision on next steps at the end of March

According to a note from Cyber Command dated February 9, some progress has been made in the current radio project. Technical tests had been completed by the end of 2025, the results were "within the permissible tolerances" and were currently being finalized with Elbit. Further tests under real operating conditions will continue until mid-March.

A decision on how to proceed will be made by the end of March at the latest. A demand by Elbit for an extra 50 million francs - justified by extraordinary inflation - is providing additional fuel for the fire. Such an adjustment would have to be regulated via an addendum to the existing contract.

This will increase the pressure on the Department of Defense. Two central projects, both with the same supplier, both with years of delays and unanswered questions - the modernization of the army remains a difficult undertaking.