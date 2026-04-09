Dozens of victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve are still in hospital. (archive picture) Keystone

38 of the 115 people injured in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS are still being treated in Germany, France, Italy or Switzerland. Their number fell by three between March 25 and April 8, and by seven within a month.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The national network for disaster medicine Katamed informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday that around a third of the injured were still being treated.

Twelve injured people (-1 since March 25) are still in Swiss hospitals. Six patients are being treated at Chuv University Hospital in Lausanne and six others (-1) in Zurich.

Seven people with burns are being cared for by Suva. Five of them are being treated at the rehabilitation clinic in Sion in western Switzerland and two at the Bellikon AG rehabilitation clinic (+1).

19 patients are being cared for abroad (-3). These include three Swiss nationals (-3) and four foreign patients resident in Switzerland.

Of the 19 injured persons, ten are still being treated in France (-1), one in Germany (-2) and eight in Italy.