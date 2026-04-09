  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Further decline 38 injured still being treated after fire in Crans-Montana

SDA

9.4.2026 - 11:31

Dozens of victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve are still in hospital. (archive picture)
Dozens of victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve are still in hospital. (archive picture)
Keystone

38 of the 115 people injured in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS are still being treated in Germany, France, Italy or Switzerland. Their number fell by three between March 25 and April 8, and by seven within a month.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2026, 11:31

09.04.2026, 11:36

The national network for disaster medicine Katamed informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday that around a third of the injured were still being treated.

Twelve injured people (-1 since March 25) are still in Swiss hospitals. Six patients are being treated at Chuv University Hospital in Lausanne and six others (-1) in Zurich.

Seven people with burns are being cared for by Suva. Five of them are being treated at the rehabilitation clinic in Sion in western Switzerland and two at the Bellikon AG rehabilitation clinic (+1).

19 patients are being cared for abroad (-3). These include three Swiss nationals (-3) and four foreign patients resident in Switzerland.

Of the 19 injured persons, ten are still being treated in France (-1), one in Germany (-2) and eight in Italy.

More from the department

"He was standing there all alone"Zurich daycare center forgets toddler in the park - woman voices harsh criticism

In Allaman VD. Teenager (15) struck and killed by train while crossing a track

In Allaman VDTeenager (15) struck and killed by train while crossing a track

Valais cantonal court rules. Request for recusal in the Crans-Montana case rejected

Valais cantonal court rulesRequest for recusal in the Crans-Montana case rejected