Near Zermatt VS 38-year-old ski tourer killed in an accident

SDA

31.3.2025 - 08:33

A 38-year-old Belgian man had a fatal accident on a ski tour in the Schönbiel region above Zermatt VS on Sunday.

31.03.2025, 08:34

A 38-year-old Belgian man had a fatal accident on a ski tour in the Schönbiel region above Zermatt VS on Sunday. For reasons as yet unexplained, he fell into the depths.

The man was traveling with two other people. At around 8.30 a.m., the group left the Schönbiel hut in the direction of Zermatt, as the Valais cantonal police reported today.

He fell at an altitude of around 2670 meters. The rescuers who were called out were only able to determine that the man had died. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

