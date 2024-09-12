Investigators from the Zurich cantonal police came across an ad on the internet that indicated pedophile intent. (archive image) Picture: sda

A man suspected of pedocrime was arrested by the cantonal police in the canton of Zurich. The 39-year-old wanted to meet with an alleged 13-year-old girl.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Investigators made undercover contact with an advertiser who was looking for girls for sexual acts on the internet.

Police were waiting for the 39-year-old at a meeting and arrested him.

He was handed over to the public prosecutor's office I for serious violent crime. Show more

On Thursday evening, the Zurich cantonal police arrested a man who turned up for a meeting he had arranged with an alleged 13-year-old girl.

Cantonal police investigators discovered an ad on the internet looking for girls for sexual acts. According to "20 Minuten", the police officers made covert contact with the advertiser and pretended to be a 13-year-old girl. A meeting was then arranged.

The Zurich cantonal police were waiting for the 39-year-old Italian at the meeting point and arrested him. They then carried out a house search at the suspected paedophile's home and confiscated various items.

The man was handed over to the public prosecutor's office I for serious violent crime on suspicion of attempted sexual acts with a minor.