Three cars were involved in this accident. Kapo Solothurn

There were four rear-end collisions on the A1 highway between Härkingen and Derendingen on Friday. Several people were slightly injured.

Sven Ziegler

Four accidents within the space of a few hours kept the Solothurn police busy on the A1 on Friday. Shortly before 3 p.m., a rear-end collision involving five cars occurred on the A1 highway near Niederbipp in the direction of Bern. According to current information, two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Three of the cars involved had to be removed by a towing company.

At around 3.40 p.m., a rear-end collision involving two cars occurred on the A1 highway near Härkingen, in the direction of Bern. Nobody was seriously injured in this traffic accident. The two vehicles involved had to be removed by a towing company.

Two further accidents in the evening

At around 7.45 p.m., there was a rear-end collision involving three vehicles on the overtaking lane of the A1 highway near Oensingen, in the direction of Zurich. Two people had to be taken by ambulance to hospital for medical checks. The three vehicles involved in the accident were towed away.

Shortly before 8 p.m., there was a rear-end collision involving two cars on the A1 highway near Derendingen in the direction of Zurich. Three vehicle occupants had to be taken to hospital by the emergency services for a check-up. The two cars were removed by a towing company.