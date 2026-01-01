After the devastating fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, which left many dead and injured, key questions remain unanswered. What is certain - and where are the authorities still investigating? An overview of the current situation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in the "Le Constellation" bar on New Year's Eve.

The authorities say that over 40 people died and around 115 were injured, most of them seriously.

A so-called flashover is the central hypothesis. No arrests have been made so far. Show more

Note: This article was last updated on January 1 at 18:01.

What happened?

On New Year's Eve at around 1.30 a.m., a serious accident occurred in the Le Constellation bar in the center of Crans-Montana VS. A fire broke out in the bar, largely destroying the building.

Several eyewitnesses reported loud detonations that woke them from their sleep. The authorities later confirmed that there had been explosions during the course of the fire.

According to the Valais State Council, it was not an explosion that started the fire, but a fire that developed in the bar. The Valais authorities are assuming a fire with subsequent explosions - an attack has been ruled out.

How many people are affected?

The authorities are now talking about over 40 fatalities. In addition, around 115 people were injured, many of them seriously. The authorities are still not giving exact figures.

According to State Council President Mathias Reynard, 80 people were hospitalized by emergency services and 30 others sought medical help on their own. The majority of the injured are in a critical condition.

The capacities in Valais were quickly exhausted. Several patients were transferred to other cantons, including Zurich. It is also possible that some of the seriously injured may be transported abroad.

Who are the victims?

The authorities are still not providing any information on the identity of the dead and injured. Identification is ongoing and is likely to take some time.

Crans-Montana is an international vacation resort, especially around the turn of the year. The police confirm that numerous guests from Switzerland and abroad were in the bar.

Police commander Frédéric Gisler said that due to the circumstances, it was mainly young people who were partying. Information on age or nationality is not being released at this time.

The US embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has called on American citizens to inform relatives of their condition. An emergency number has been set up for those affected.

What do we know about the cause - and what don't we know?

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. The public prosecutor's office emphasizes that it is still too early to say anything about the source of the fire or specific triggers.

The authorities are currently assuming a so-called flashover. This is when a fire in a closed room suddenly turns into a full fire, with almost all flammable surfaces igniting simultaneously. This resulted in explosions.

Several fire hypotheses are being investigated. Media reports about pyrotechnics or other triggers have not been confirmed. The Zurich Forensic Institute has been commissioned to provide an expert opinion.

Have any arrests been made?

No. Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud confirmed that no arrests have been made and that there are currently no suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

How did the rescue services operate?

Around 10 helicopters, 40 ambulances and around 150 paramedics were deployed during the night. The fire department, police and special forces were on site.

The Valais State Council declared a special situation in order to be able to mobilize resources quickly. A helpline was set up for relatives (084 811 21 17).

The University Hospital Zurich is already treating over a dozen fire victims from Crans-Montana. More patients could follow. In addition to Zurich, the CHUV in Lausanne is also one of the two Swiss centers for serious burn injuries.

What questions remain unanswered?

It is still unclear where exactly the fire broke out, how it spread in the restaurant and what role structural or organizational factors played.

Questions about escape routes, safety concepts and operating procedures also remain unanswered. The public prosecutor's office has not yet commented on this.

The authorities have announced that they will publish further information as soon as reliable findings are available.