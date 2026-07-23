After a few pleasantly warm days, the next heat wave is already on its way in Switzerland. First, thunderstorms and rain are expected this weekend. After that, temperatures could rise again to as high as 35 degrees.

Sweating in August 40 degrees and higher? An extreme heat wave is heading toward Switzerland

Here's what it's all about It will remain mostly sunny through Friday, with temperatures reaching up to 28 degrees.

The risk of severe thunderstorms will increase this weekend.

Starting in late July, MeteoSchweiz expects high temperatures between 28 and 35 degrees. Some models are also forecasting 40 degrees. Summary created with

Switzerland is getting a brief respite for now. According to Meteo News, it will remain mostly sunny and warm through Friday. Temperatures will rise to as high as 28 degrees.

On Saturday, the weather will become more unsettled. Severe thunderstorms may develop, especially along the Alps, but possibly also in the Swiss Plateau. At the same time, temperatures could once again exceed 30 degrees.

On Sunday, temperatures will drop slightly. A southwesterly wind will bring more clouds, rain, and additional thunderstorms in some areas. It’s likely to be wet, especially in the Alps and in the east.

After that, the heat will return

This cooler spell is not expected to last long. MeteoSwiss forecasts mostly sunny days between July 30 and August 5, with high temperatures ranging from 28 to 35 degrees.

A high-pressure system is expected to extend from the Mediterranean to Central Europe. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon, especially in the Alps.

Some weather apps and model runs are even predicting temperatures close to 40 degrees for early August. However, such forecasts for the next ten to fourteen days are still very uncertain.

Meteorologists are therefore cautioning against making predictions based on individual extreme values. The only thing that is clear at this point is that temperatures in Switzerland are likely to rise significantly again at the turn of the month.