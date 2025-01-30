Specialists at the scene of the accident in Langnau am Albis. BRK News

In Langnau am Albis ZH on Wednesday evening, a car crashes into a pedestrian and then into a retaining wall. One person is killed and two others injured.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 10 p.m., a car carrying two men aged 43 and 35 was driving on Sihltalstrasse in the direction of Zurich. In Langnau am Albis, the car veered onto the right-hand sidewalk for as yet unexplained reasons and struck a pedestrian. The car then crashed into the corner of a house on the right-hand side of the road, skidded backwards, crossed the entire road and collided with a retaining wall on the left-hand side of the road, according to the Zurich cantonal police.

The older man suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident. The younger man was seriously injured. After receiving initial medical treatment, he was flown to hospital in a rescue helicopter. The 37-year-old pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in the accident. The Ukrainian was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Road closed for hours

The exact circumstances of the accident and which of the two Italian occupants was driving the vehicle are currently unknown. The Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office have opened an investigation.

The vehicle was a total loss. Initial estimates put the damage to the building at several thousand francs.

Due to the accident, Sihltalstrasse between Langnau am Albis and Adliswil had to be closed to all traffic on both sides until the early hours of the morning. Appropriate detour were set up by the fire department.

In addition to the Zurich cantonal police, the Langnau am Albis and Schutz & Rettung Zurich fire departments, a REGA rescue helicopter, two ambulances and one emergency doctor each from the Seespital Horgen and Schutz & Rettung Zurich, the responsible public prosecutor, the head of security for the municipality of Langnau am Albis, the Zurich Forensic Institute and a private towing company were deployed.