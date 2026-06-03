The Endliker district in Winterthur. Sustainable redevelopment is not possible according to the owner. Screenshot Google Maps

Around 400 residents in Winterthur's Endliker district are losing their homes. The owner has given notice to 160 tenants at the end of April 2028 to demolish seven apartment blocks and replace them with new buildings.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 400 people in Winterthur-Endlikon will have to move out by the end of April 2028. Seven apartment blocks from the 1960s are to be demolished and replaced with new buildings.

Many residents are worried about the tight housing market. Long-term tenants fear that they will no longer be able to find an affordable apartment.

The owner points to the poor condition of the buildings and believes that renovation is no longer possible. The tenants' association criticizes the terminations and recommends taking legal action against them. Show more

Around 400 residents in Winterthur's Endliker district are having to leave their apartments. Auwiesen Immobilien AG has given 160 tenants notice of termination with effect from the end of April 2028. The plan is to demolish seven apartment blocks from the 1960s and replace them with new buildings. The Tages-Anzeiger reports on this .

Many of those affected expressed their concerns to the newspaper. They fear that they will no longer be able to find an affordable apartment on the tight housing market. Some have lived in the estate for decades and pay comparatively low rents. "It's a scandal that they're knocking it all down here," one resident told the newspaper.

"They really are lottery apartments"

The owner justifies the decision with the poor structural condition of the buildings. "They really are lottery apartments," said one resident. According to Auwiesen Immobilien AG, sustainable renovation is no longer possible. The new apartments are to be larger and in the mid-price segment.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, the tenants' association sharply criticizes the vacancy notices and recommends that those affected organize themselves and contest the notices. The administration rejects the criticism and refers to the two-year notice period and ongoing efforts to find replacement apartments.