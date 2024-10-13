The Zurich police were deployed to Wald ZH on Sunday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A large police force was deployed to Wald ZH on Sunday afternoon. During an argument, a 41-year-old fired several shots and a 46-year-old man was slightly injured.

During a dispute between several people outside a church in Wald ZH, a 41-year-old Italian man fired several shots, according to police reports. A 46-year-old man was shot and slightly injured. The suspected perpetrator was later arrested.

The Zurich cantonal police ruled out an ideologically motivated act after initial investigations, as they announced on Sunday. According to the information available, a lone perpetrator can be assumed. The motive and background to the shooting are the subject of further investigations.

Police officers with machine guns deployed

The fight broke out at around 10.30 a.m. in front of the reformed church, a police spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. According to the police spokesman, the perpetrator fled after the incident. Shortly after midday, the suspected shooter was discovered and arrested.

The injured man was taken to hospital. The police did not initially say exactly what kind of weapon was used.

The background to the crime was initially unclear. According to media reports, the crime occurred after a church service.

The police were deployed to the town with a large contingent. Police officers armed with machine guns were among those deployed.