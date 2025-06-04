On Bergholzstrasse in Wil, 42 tenants have to move out due to renovations. Maps

The apartment buildings on Bergholzstrasse in Wil look well-kept - but now they are becoming a symbol of a growing problem: vacancies in an overheated housing market. For many tenants, the search for a new home is becoming difficult.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Wil SG, 42 tenants have to move out of their apartments due to a comprehensive renovation by the SGPK pension fund.

The previously low rents and the tight housing market make it difficult for many to find a new home, especially as significantly higher rents are expected after the renovation.

Legally, tenants are largely powerless, which reinforces the call for political solutions such as the current rent initiative. Show more

A renovation project is causing an uproar: 42 tenants in Wil SG are having to leave their apartments. This is reported by the "Tagblatt" newspaper. The apartment buildings concerned on Bergholzstrasse are to be extensively renovated - for many, this means an uncertain future in a tight housing market.

At first glance, the apartment buildings with their colorful bay windows appear well-kept and habitable. However, the façade conceals considerable shortcomings: according to the owner, the St.Gallen Pension Fund (SGPK), a lack of energy efficiency, outdated sanitary facilities and outdated floor plans require extensive renovations. These should not only meet technical requirements, but also modern living standards - including by converting large units into smaller ones.

The reason given for the vacancy notice was that refurbishment during ongoing operations was "unreasonable".

A familiar pattern: renting out on the rise

This is not the first case of this kind in Wil. In the summer of 2023, around 40 households in the Neualtwil district had to vacate their apartments. According to Zürcher Kantonalbank, around 30,000 tenants are affected across Switzerland every year - a trend that is now also affecting small towns like Wil.

The tenants on Bergholzstrasse are being given a transitional period of up to two years. But this grace period is unlikely to be enough: The number of empty apartments in Wil has fallen drastically - from 329 (2019) to just 188 apartments (2024).

Attractive apartments at affordable prices - soon to be history

Particularly bitter: the previous apartments were affordable for many tenants. Net rents were between 700 and 2,200 francs, with a focus on 3½- and 4½-room apartments. In a quiet neighborhood close to the train station and shopping facilities - a sought-after offer that is hard to replace.

After the refurbishment, rents are likely to rise sharply - and become unaffordable for many. Although SGPK is looking into temporary solutions within the development, a permanent return is not realistic for many.

Tenants left in the lurch

Legally, there is often little that can be done to prevent vacancies. Thomas Schwager from the Tenants' Association of Eastern Switzerland speaks openly about the limits of tenancy law: "We offer help for self-help - but in such cases, many people are left with nothing but the hope of finding a suitable new apartment."

Even more serious, however, is the general price trend: "Rents have risen by over 30 percent in the last 20 years - despite falling mortgage interest rates. The average household now pays 360 francs too much per month." The new rent initiative, for which signatures are currently being collected, is directed against this development.