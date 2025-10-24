The apricot grower fought in court for around 10 years. KEYSTONE

A long-running legal dispute in Lower Valais has been settled: a builder from Geneva must pay compensation to an apricot grower. Ten years ago, construction site dust had rendered 42 tons of fruit unusable - now the Federal Court has issued a final ruling.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A builder from Geneva must pay CHF 275,000 to a fruit grower in Martigny.

Dust from a construction site had contaminated around 42 tons of apricots in 2015 and made them unsaleable.

The Federal Supreme Court confirmed the link between the construction site and the loss of the harvest - after ten years of dispute. Show more

A curious but momentous case from Valais has come to an end after ten years of legal tug-of-war: The client of a major construction site in Martigny must pay an apricot grower a total of CHF 275,000 in compensation.

According to the now published Federal Court ruling, construction site dust had rendered around 42 tons of apricots unusable in the summer of 2015. The fruits were so heavily contaminated that they were "gray, sticky and unsaleable" after sorting, reports the "Walliser Bote".

The affected fruit grower in Lower Valais lost around 180,000 francs in sales as a result of the damage - and has been fighting for justice ever since. The Geneva architect responsible for the neighboring residential complex denied for years that he alone was liable. He tried several times to take the case to higher instances - right up to the Federal Supreme Court, which has now rejected all of the client's arguments.

Some satisfaction for the farmer

The latter had claimed that the farmer had saved on labor costs due to the lost harvest - a deduction that, according to the court, was "not sufficiently substantiated". His references to hail and gusts of wind were also unconvincing. Although there had been minor hail damage, this had been "insignificant", according to the court.

"The connection between the construction site and the crop loss is clearly proven", the ruling states.

The Federal Supreme Court thus confirms the assessment of the cantonal authorities and experts.

For the farmer, after ten years, the ruling brings some satisfaction - but also disillusionment. "It's a great victory, but a very late one. The years of waiting have worn me down morally," he told the Nouvelliste. His lawyer spoke of an "unnecessarily long procedure" that could have been concluded in the first instance.

But even after the ruling, the case remains tough: the farmer currently receives less than CHF 2,000 per month - so the payout could drag on for another decade.

"Amnesty" case made headlines this year

A completely different but equally symbolic example was provided by the Bernese justice system this year. As blue News reported, Amnesty employee Lisa Salza was fined in 2022 because she and five colleagues wanted to hand over a petition against the war in Ukraine to the Russian embassy in Bern.

The action lasted just a few minutes, caused no uproar - and still ended up in court. After three years of proceedings, the Bern High Court acquitted the activist and sharply criticized the actions of the public prosecutor's office, saying that they had acted "stubbornly according to the rules" and disregarded proportionality.

"The fine is absurd and contrary to international law", said Amnesty spokesperson Natalie Wenger. "Fortunately, the court has corrected what should never have happened."

In the end, the canton of Bern had to pay CHF 12,000 in legal costs - paid by taxpayers.