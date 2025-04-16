Two police officers responded when the father of a man alerted the Schwyz cantonal police. sda

In Wollerau SZ, a 42-year-old man escalated towards the police. He was fined a total of 6750 francs.

A 42-year-old man in Wollerau SZ flew into a rage in his apartment and threatened the police officers who had been called.

The officers brought the man to the ground, but he continued to resist.

In the end, he received a penalty order and has now been sentenced. Show more

A father contacted the police on a Saturday afternoon last August: his 42-year-old son was "going berserk" in his apartment and damaging various items of furniture. A policeman and a policewoman from the Schwyz cantonal police then went to Wollerau, as "20 Minuten" reports.

The two officers initially managed to calm the man down. However, the situation escalated when the 42-year-old insulted and then attacked them.

The officers brought the man to the ground, but he continued to fight back. He tried to kick the policewoman and bit the police officer several times on the thigh. The man also threatened to kill the two uniformed officers, their children, their wife and their dog.

The penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz states that the man significantly obstructed the police operation. He knew that they were police officers and accepted that their work would be made more difficult.

The man was found guilty and must pay a fine of CHF 1,350 as well as procedural costs of CHF 1,250. In addition, he was ordered to pay 60 daily rates of 90 francs each, equivalent to 5400 francs. Two daily rates will be deducted because he has already served his sentence.

