Following the change of canton from Moutier to Jura, hundreds of pensioners suddenly ended up with twice as much money in their accounts. The mistake has now cost 430 pensioners an unexpected refund.

When the municipality of Moutier switched cantons from the canton of Bern to the Jura, an oddity occurred: 430 pensioners received their pensions twice in January - once from the Jura compensation office and once from the canton of Bern.

However, the double payment was not a bonus, but a mistake. The Bernese compensation office mistakenly continued to pay pensions to people from Moutier who were receiving supplementary benefits. This only came to light after several of those affected contacted the compensation office about the unexpected credits.

The explanation from Bern is that the change of canton of a large municipality is a "unique and complex process" for which there is no experience. Despite careful preparation, a misunderstanding had occurred. A total of around CHF 830,000 was paid out in excess, reports SRF.

Marcel Winistoerfer, Mayor of Moutier, is sympathetic: "Mistakes like this can happen with a change of this kind, even if he hopes that it will remain just this one mishap.

The pensioners affected must now pay back the money they received in excess. In consultation with the Jura compensation fund, the Bern compensation fund announced that it had immediately initiated the process of reclaiming the pensions paid out in error.