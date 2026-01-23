In May 2023, a 46-year-old man murdered his partner with a modified knuckle duster. He has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The District Court in Vevey, VD, has sentenced a 46-year-old man to 20 years in prison for the murder of his partner.

Greed Led to Femicide 46-Year-Old Killed His Partner Out of Jealousy — 20 Years in Prison

Here's what it's all about A man has been convicted of murder by the District Court in Vevey, VD.

In May 2023, he murdered his partner with a modified knuckle duster.

Prior to that, there had been several heated arguments stemming from jealousy and possessiveness, as well as differences of opinion.

The court sentenced the man to 20 years in prison. In doing so, it upheld the prosecution's request for a sentence.

The man, a Kosovar national residing in Germany, is also being deported from Switzerland. Summary created with

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday by the District Court in Vevey, VD. He murdered his partner in her apartment in May 2023.

The court upheld the prosecution's sentencing recommendation. A week ago, the prosecution had sought a twenty-year prison sentence. In determining the sentence, the court took into account a slight mitigating factor regarding the defendant's culpability.

Greed Led to Femicide

The judges also ordered that the Kosovar national, who resides in Germany, undergo inpatient treatment and be deported from Switzerland. When the verdict—which was translated into Albanian—was read aloud, the convicted man showed no reaction.

Presiding Judge Franz Moos emphasized the extreme gravity of the crime and its “unimaginable violence,” as well as the convicted man’s “overwhelming guilt.” The defendant had demonstrated a selfish determination to maintain his influence over the victim at the cost of her life. This is a circumstance typical of femicides.

The knuckle duster was equipped with blades

The crimes for which he was convicted date back to May 2023. It was a turbulent relationship marked by the perpetrator’s jealousy and possessiveness, as well as by disagreements.

The man had been in a long-distance relationship with the victim, who was 38 at the time, since 2020. He had arrived at her home in Vevey two days earlier.

After several altercations, he stabbed her multiple times with an illegally possessed knuckle duster equipped with a built-in blade. The court also found him guilty of violating the Federal Act on Weapons, Weapons Accessories, and Ammunition.