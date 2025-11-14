  1. Residential Customers
Serious injury in Appenzell 46-year-old motorcyclist trapped under car and dragged along with it

Noemi Hüsser

14.11.2025

The motorcyclist was dragged several meters by the car.
Kantonspolizei Appenzell Innerrhoden

While attempting to overtake several vehicles, a 46-year-old motorcyclist was involved in a serious accident in Appenzell. Rega took the man to hospital.

14.11.2025, 10:16

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was trapped under a car in Appenzell on Thursday evening and dragged several meters. He was seriously injured.

According to a statement from the Appenzell Innerrhoden cantonal police, the motorcyclist had overtaken several vehicles that were driving slowly due to a traffic jam. Due to oncoming traffic, he had to swerve back into the right-hand lane and hit the rear of a car. A following vehicle then hit the motorcycle.

The trapped motorcyclist had to be rescued by the fire department. Rega then flew him to hospital.

