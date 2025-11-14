The motorcyclist was dragged several meters by the car. Kantonspolizei Appenzell Innerrhoden

While attempting to overtake several vehicles, a 46-year-old motorcyclist was involved in a serious accident in Appenzell. Rega took the man to hospital.

Noemi Hüsser

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was trapped under a car in Appenzell on Thursday evening and dragged several meters. He was seriously injured.

According to a statement from the Appenzell Innerrhoden cantonal police, the motorcyclist had overtaken several vehicles that were driving slowly due to a traffic jam. Due to oncoming traffic, he had to swerve back into the right-hand lane and hit the rear of a car. A following vehicle then hit the motorcycle.

The trapped motorcyclist had to be rescued by the fire department. Rega then flew him to hospital.