A royal palace instead of the Federal Palace: at this year's Rendez-vous Bundesplatz, the audience was taken on a journey around the world. Image: Keystone A pharaoh instead of seven Federal Councillors: during the light and sound show, the façade of the Federal Palace was transformed into an Egyptian pyramid. Image: Keystone For the first time, the show was accompanied by live music. Image: Keystone With their own light show, Swiss-Tibetan activists drew attention to the removal of images from Tibet from the light projection on the Bundeshaus. Image: Keystone

According to the organizers, this year's Rendez-vous Bundesplatz attracted around 465,000 visitors. This year's 15th edition of the light and sound show was entitled "Voyage". The organizers wrote of sometimes adverse weather.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The light show on the façade of the Federal Palace attracted around 465,000 visitors.

This year's 15th edition of the spectacle was entitled "Voyage".

A group of Swiss-Tibetan activists staged the 30-minute light and sound show. Show more

A group of Swiss-Tibetan activists staged their own light show on Saturday evening and used Tibetan flags to draw attention to the oppression of Tibet by China.

She criticized the decision of the parliamentary services to remove Tibet from the original concept of "Voyage". According to the Tibetan Youth in Europe (VTJE) association, this was self-censorship and bowing to political pressure from China.

Around the world with "Voyage"

The light projections on the façade of the Federal Palace, accompanied by live music for the first time, lasted around 30 minutes. The show was performed three times each evening.

Voyage" featured world-famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Egyptian pyramids and the Indian Taj Mahal.

The Rendez-vous Bundesplatz started on October 18 and ended on November 22. Last year, almost 621,000 people watched the show entitled "Volare". The next light spectacle at the Bundeshaus can be seen from October 17 to November 21, 2026.