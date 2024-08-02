The Zurich cantonal police had to respond to shots fired in Dietikon. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

An unknown person shot and injured a 48-year-old man in the outdoor area of a bar in Dietikon ZH on August 1.

SDA

On Thursday evening, an unknown person shot and injured a 48-year-old man in the outdoor area of a bar in Dietikon ZH. The man was taken to hospital.

The police received a report that a man was presumably injured in the upper body by a firework, as reported by the Zurich cantonal police on Friday.

However, the police found shell casings and projectiles at the scene. An examination of the injured man revealed that a grazing shot was the cause of his injury. No other people were injured.

Specialists secured various traces at the scene and in the surrounding area. Investigations into the perpetrators, the exact course of events and the background are ongoing.

SDA