Three of the five cars involved. Kapo SO

A rear-end collision involving five vehicles occurred on the A1 highway near Subingen SO on Thursday afternoon. One person was slightly injured and traffic was backed up for several kilometers at times.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five vehicles crashed into each other on the A1 near Subingen on Thursday afternoon.

One person was slightly injured and treated by the ambulance on the scene.

Three vehicles had to be towed away - traffic was held up for over 90 minutes in the direction of Zurich. Show more

On Thursday afternoon, there was a rear-end collision involving five vehicles on the A1 highway near Subingen (SO). The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in slow-moving traffic on the Zurich-bound carriageway, according to the Solothurn cantonal police.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated by the ambulance at the scene. Three of the vehicles involved were so badly damaged that they had to be towed away.

During the recovery work, there were massive traffic delays on the A1 in the direction of Zurich for around one and a half hours. The cause of the accident is still unclear; the police have launched an investigation into the exact course of events.