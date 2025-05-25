Several people died on the Rimpfischhorn in Zermatt on Saturday. zvg

Five ski tourers were found dead on the Rimpfischhorn in the Valais Alps on Saturday afternoon.

Five ski tourers were found dead on the Rimpfischhorn in the Valais Alps on Saturday afternoon. Two alpinists informed the rescue services after noticing abandoned skis at the foot of the summit, according to the police.

The two mountaineers were on their way from the Britannia hut in the direction of the Rimpfischhorn, as the police reported on Sunday. At an altitude of around 4000 meters above the saddle, where a ski depot is usually set up, they discovered four pairs of skis, but no other people, wrote Air Zermatt. Even after the ascent to the summit, the skis were still in place.

An overflight of the area and a search on the ground led to the location of the five lifeless bodies on the Adlergletscher. Around 500 meters below the saddle, the crew of the rescue helicopter discovered three alpinists on an avalanche cone. The emergency doctor was only able to determine their deaths, according to reports.

The two other ski tourers were discovered 200 meters further up on a small area of snow. Here too, the emergency doctor was only able to determine their deaths. The fifth pair of skis was also found later in the area, the rescue services wrote.

The formal identification of the victims had not yet been completed on Sunday afternoon, as the police reported at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Valais public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

Avalanche death on the Morgenhorn

A 29-year-old ski tourer died in an avalanche on the Morgenhorn above Kandersteg BE on Saturday afternoon. According to police reports on Sunday, a group of three and a single person were climbing to the summit of the Morgenhorn when a snow slab broke loose.

It swept away three mountaineers, two from the group and the person walking alone. The rescue team, who were called out immediately, rescued two of the men who were partially buried, and found the third dead. The two slightly injured men were flown to hospital by helicopter.

The alarm was raised shortly after 1.45 pm. The cantonal police launched an investigation under the direction of the public prosecutor's office. The victim is a Swiss national from the canton of Bern.

Four alpinists already blocked on Friday

Air Zermatt had already flown out on a mission on Friday evening shortly before 6 pm, according to a statement. Two teams of two climbers had been surprised by wind and fog on the Fiescherhörner and were blocked on the mountain. An initial evacuation attempt had to be aborted due to the adverse weather conditions, Air Zermatt continued.

An Air Zermatt helicopter flies over the Fiescheralp. Bild: Jean-Christophe Bott/KEYSTONE/dpa

Shortly after midnight, the crew started a second attempt. This time, they managed to reach the four blocked alpinists, pick them up unharmed and fly them safely to the Konkordia hut.