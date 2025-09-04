Criticism rains down after an incident in Sissach prison. (symbolic image) David Young/dpa

Low hourly wages, lack of work, empty pockets - this led to a three-hour revolt in Sissach prison. For critics, the penal system in the Basel region has long been a breach of the law.

Seven inmates refused to return to their cells in the Sissach BL district prison. The reason: anger over a lack of work and empty pockets. The result: an unprecedented police operation involving dogs and batons - right in the heart of the Basel region.

"They happily beat my fellow inmates back into their cells," a prisoner told the Beobachter by telephone. According to the security department, the incident on August 19 lasted a full three hours - officially there were no injuries, no unnecessary violence. But the operation does not appear in a single communication from the canton. Why the secrecy?

Dispute over kiosk money - only 1 franc hourly wage

What sounds like a scene from a prison drama has a simple trigger: money. Or rather, its bitter absence. Because if you don't have a job in Sissach, you get just 1 franc an hour. And according to the house rules, half of this goes directly into a blocked account. That leaves 50 centimes - barely enough for a packet of cigarettes or some deodorant at the kiosk.

This brings the mood among the inmates to a boil. Two thirds currently have no work. And without a job, they have no money - and therefore no access to the little comforts of everyday life in prison.

Lawyer sounds the alarm: "Prison system is blatantly unlawful"

Andreas Noll, a criminal lawyer from Basel, makes serious accusations to the "Beobachter": "The penal system in Sissach is blatantly unlawful." He sees the lack of employment as a clear violation of Article 75 of the penal code, which prescribes work as part of resocialization. Instead of reintegration, recidivists are being created, warns the lawyer.

His suggestion: the canton should close the Sissach and Liestal prisons completely for the execution of sentences - or finally invest in modern prison conditions. But so far, all they have said is that they want to rent cells in other cantons. No sign of any real reforms.

Fire, damage to property and forced transfer

The riot was far from over after the police operation: three prisoners set fire to toilet paper to set off the fire alarm. The fire department arrived and the building had to be ventilated. Others demolished their cells. The result: four inmates were transferred to other prisons, four others ended up in so-called "distance cells" - sparsely furnished, with nothing but a mattress and toilet.

The incident is fatally reminiscent of the riot in Liestal prison in October 2023, when prisoners also refused to return to their cells. A "clear alarm signal" for human rights organizations such as Humanrights: Things are fermenting behind the prison walls.

The Basel-Landschaft Security Directorate is sticking to its guns: operations are in compliance with the law, as confirmed by the National Commission for the Prevention of Torture following a visit in 2019. Although it acknowledges space problems, it emphasizes that this is not specific to Basel-Landschaft, but a nationwide phenomenon.