A 50-year-old racing cyclist had a serious fall on October 20. He has now died in hospital, according to the Winterthur city police. sda

A 50-year-old racing cyclist had a serious fall on October 20. He has now died in hospital.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 50-year-old racing cyclist had a serious fall on October 20.

He has now died in hospital.

On the day of the accident, the man was riding towards Winterthur with a group of other racing cyclists. Show more

A 50-year-old racing cyclist who fell on a rain-soaked road on October 20 and suffered life-threatening injuries died in Winterthur Cantonal Hospital on Thursday morning. This was announced by the Winterthur city police on Friday.

On the day of the accident, the man had been riding downhill towards Winterthur on Steigstrasse with a group of other racing cyclists when he skidded on the wet road and fell.