A 50-year-old woman died in hospital on Saturday after swimming in the River Aare. KEYSTONE

A 50-year-old woman got into difficulties while swimming in the River Aare in Solothurn on Saturday and died a short time later in hospital. Indications point to a medical problem as the cause.

Lea Oetiker

An accident occurred on Saturday afternoon during a swim in the River Aare in Solothurn. A 50-year-old female participant got into difficulties in the Landhaus area shortly before 4.50 pm.

First responders and a boat patrol from the Solothurn city police were able to rescue the woman immediately and start resuscitation measures. During the operation, Ritterquai in the area of the Röti bridge and the pedestrian bridge were temporarily closed.

The woman was taken to hospital under ongoing rescue measures, where she died shortly afterwards. Initial findings indicate a medical problem.