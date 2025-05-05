This is how the shipment of coffee beans and cocaine arrived. Keystone

A container of coffee beans from Brazil concealed 500 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of up to 60 million Swiss francs. The public prosecutor's office in Basel has now brought charges.

In 2022, not only 300 jute sacks of Nespresso coffee were found in a sea freight container, but also 20 sacks containing 500 kilograms of cocaine: The Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor has now charged three men.

The public prosecutor's office has charged the 30-, 31- and 34-year-old Albanians with qualified offenses against the Narcotics Act, as announced on Monday.

They are alleged to have searched for the container - together with other people - on the site of a container terminal in the canton of Basel-Landschaft between April 28 and May 2, 2022. The aim was to recover the cocaine, transport it away and take it abroad.

Nespresso employees find white powder

However, they didn't get that far. They did not find the container in question in time. It was then taken by rail to the rightful purchaser - a Nespresso factory in Romont FR. Employees discover an unknown white substance when unloading the sacks of coffee beans.

The cargo had come from Brazil, as the Fribourg cantonal police reported at the time. "The sacks were isolated and the drugs did not come into contact with any of the products used in production," it continued at the time.

The purity of the drug was mostly between 97 and 100 percent, as the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office announced on Monday. It assumes that the street value of the seized cocaine is up to 60 million francs.

According to the authorities, the three Albanians are in custody. It is not yet clear when the main hearing will take place at the Basel-Landschaft Criminal Court.