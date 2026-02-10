On Tuesday, a public prosecutor in Kreuzlingen demanded 15 years in prison for a 51-year-old man for intentional homicide (symbolic image) Bild: sda

In April 2023, a 51-year-old man shot and killed a man in Kreuzlingen during an argument in the street. The trial against him has now come to an end. A verdict is expected on Wednesday afternoon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 51-year-old man shot and killed a business colleague on the street in Kreuzlingen in April 2023.

The crime was captured on video.

The public prosecutor is now demanding 15 years in prison for intentional homicide. In contrast to a lawyer for the victim's family, it does not consider the crime of murder to have been committed.

The accused claimed to have acted on impulse after a long dispute with the later victim. The subject of the dispute was investments abroad.

The defense demanded a lower prison sentence: a maximum of ten years for intentional homicide. Show more

On Tuesday in Kreuzlingen, a public prosecutor demanded 15 years in prison for a 51-year-old man for intentional homicide. The man's defense lawyer argued for a lower sentence of five years. A lawyer for the victim's family demanded a conviction for murder.

"The question today is not who shot." This is what the public prosecutor said on Tuesday at the Kreuzlingen district court during a trial for a homicide in which a man, now 51 years old, killed his business partner with three shots in the street in April 2023 after an argument, according to the indictment. The question of how severe the sentence should be must be answered.

Video footage showed the argument between the accused and the victim and what happened shortly before the shots were fired. In addition, traces of gunshot residue were found on the 51-year-old and witness statements incriminated him, the public prosecutor continued. The public prosecutor's answer to the question about the sentence: 15 years in prison for intentional homicide.

Dispute over investments abroad

Commenting on the crime, the prosecutor said that it had resembled an execution. "The last shot was a targeted shot to the head, not accidental or uncontrolled, but final." The homicide was not an accident or self-defense. "A reasonable person would undoubtedly have been able to react differently than the defendant did."

The prosecutor also addressed why the charge was not murder. "Viewed in isolation", there were characteristics that pointed to murder. "However, the threshold from intentional homicide to murder was not clearly crossed," the prosecutor continued.

In the morning, the accused had argued that he had been "in a tunnel" due to a long argument with his business partner. He had repeatedly heard voices in his head.

Accused speaks of short-circuit reaction

Ultimately, he acted in a "short-circuit reaction", said the 51-year-old. According to the accused, the dispute was about investments abroad and money that he wanted to get back from his business partner.

He had repeatedly sought dialog and asked several times when he would get his money back. However, his business partner did not respond. Instead, he threatened him and his family, according to the accused.

"Presumably out of fear", he took a revolver with him when he drove to his business partner's office, the 51-year-old continued. However, he did not say why he had packed a gun. "I've asked myself several times: Why?"

Later in the trial, the man's defense lawyer demanded a lower prison sentence, namely a maximum of ten years for intentional homicide. The offense of murder was "clearly not fulfilled", he affirmed.

Court rejects dismissal of the charges

His client had not acted in a "sadistic or particularly brutal" manner, the defense lawyer continued. He rejected the accusation of an actual "execution" because it had not been proven that the 51-year-old had deliberately shot the victim in the head.

It was also unclear whether the victim was still standing or already lying on the ground when he was shot in the head. The witness statements were contradictory. After the crime, his client had appeared remorseful and confused.

At the beginning of the trial on Tuesday, a lawyer representing the mother and son of the man who was shot had called for the indictment to be dismissed. The prosecution should plead murder and not premeditated murder, he demanded. The court rejected this after around 40 minutes of deliberation.

During the plea, the victim's lawyer stuck to his demand. "It is incomprehensible to my clients why such a gruesome act should 'only' be considered intentional homicide."

Verdict expected on Wednesday

The fact that the public prosecutor's office recognizes some of the characteristics of murder allows only one conclusion: "In case of doubt for the harsher", i.e. a conviction for murder and not for premeditated murder. The accused had acted in a planned, targeted and particularly ruthless manner, the lawyer continued. "He was out for revenge for a supposedly lost investment."

The 51-year-old had portrayed the victim as an unscrupulous businessman for "tactical reasons". This image was not accurate. That he had been afraid of the victim and had heard voices in his head were "protective allegations".

At the end of the trial day, the accused had the floor again: "I very much regret what I did and if it is possible, please forgive me," he said, addressing the victim's family. There was no justification for his actions.

A verdict is still pending and is expected on Wednesday afternoon.