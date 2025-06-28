The helicopter is believed to have crashed near the Oberaletsch Glacier. Screenshot Google Maps

A helicopter crashed in the Fusshörner region on the Oberaletsch Glacier in Valais on Saturday afternoon. One occupant lost his life and one person was slightly injured, according to the cantonal police. A third person on board was uninjured.

Noemi Hüsser

The crash site is said to be at an altitude of 2500 meters between the Gross Fusshorn and the glacier. The helicopter was carrying out agricultural work near the Fusshörner on the Oberaletsch Glacier above Naters VS. According to police reports from the evening, there were three people on board. For unknown reasons, the helicopter hit the ground and came to a standstill lying on its side.

The 51-year-old passenger from Switzerland was killed. The pilot and the flight assistant were not seriously injured and received medical treatment. The helicopter belonged to the Valais-based airline Air-Glaciers. As the company announced in the evening, it tipped onto its side while hovering. Air-Glaciers was deeply saddened by the death of the passenger.

Investigation initiated

An eyewitness, who was on a hike with his wife on the opposite Sparrhorn mountain at the time of the crash, toldBlick: "I thought the helicopter was about to land, but then it crashed two seconds before I could film." The man goes on to say that a "huge cloud of smoke" rose up. The helicopter then tipped onto its side.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) launched an investigation. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is responsible for the criminal investigation in collaboration with the Valais cantonal police.