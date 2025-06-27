One man was rescued from the water in mid-June and died in hospital the same day despite resuscitation measures. Bild: sda

Over 50 people drowned in Switzerland last year. Mostly young men. The causes are not always so clear.

In 2024, 52 people drowned in Switzerland, as the Swiss Life Saving Association (SLRG) writes in a press release. Although the number of deaths was lower than in the previous year, it was above the average for the last ten years.

The accidents mainly occurred in open waters, particularly in rivers (54%) and lakes (42%). There is also a conspicuous group among the victims: young men.

Of the 52 people who drowned, 44 were male - including 12 aged between 17 and 32. "In general, it can be assumed that men generally take more risks and overestimate themselves more often than women," writes Christoph Merki from the SLRG.

High-risk behavior, such as jumping off bridges, also contributes to accidents. Older people are also increasingly affected, possibly due to a more active lifestyle in retirement.

Two people under 16 drowned

The number of children and young people under the age of 16 who drowned fell last year. There were two cases in 2024, compared to seven in 2023. "A two-year-old boy fell into the Giessbach Falls with his father and could only be rescued dead. The second case involved a 15-year-old boy who died in the Limmat," the press release states.

The causes of drowning are varied and often difficult to determine. Cramps in the water, triggered by overexertion or cold, are a common cause, while heart attacks and alcohol also play a role, as drunk swimmers overestimate their abilities. Overconfidence and health problems are also factors that can lead to drowning accidents, especially in older people.

Sound the alarm on the shore

Contrary to what is portrayed in films, drowning is often silent. People in distress often do not have the strength to call for help. Instead, they make small movements in the water that can easily be overlooked.

In order to act correctly in an emergency, you should raise the alarm on the shore and inform the rescue services instead of jumping into the water yourself. It is important to keep an eye on the person in danger so that you can give the rescuers accurate information.