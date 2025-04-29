Charles Coristine quit his job at the bank after a burnout. Screenshot LinkedIn

US-American Charles Coristine gave up his job as a Wall Street banker and bought a struggling snack company. He turned it into a multimillion-dollar company.

Charles Coristine used to work as a banker at Morgan Stanley. But after a burnout, he quit his job and turned his career around. In 2011, he bought the snack company "LesserEvil" for 250,000 dollars. At the time, it was barely generating any turnover. The brand offers healthy snack alternatives.

The brand grew strongly under Coristines' leadership. "I didn't know anyone in the food industry who could have asked me if I was crazy, but that's probably a good thing," he tells TV station cbnc.

Coristine relied on intuition and improvisation. Together with friends and acquaintances, he radically rebuilt the brand: new recipes, new packaging, in-house production - all with minimal resources and a lot of initiative. The company moved into a small factory in Danbury, Connecticut, where used machines were refurbished with the help of local craftsmen.

"No longer feels like work"

The breakthrough came in 2014, when LesserEvil focused on the use of coconut oil and introduced the Buddha mascot. Larger retailers such as Kroger added the products to their range and sales rose rapidly.

Despite setbacks - such as an investigation into harmful substances in children's snacks - the company continued to grow. By 2024, LesserEvil had already turned over 62 million dollars in six months and opened a second production facility.

At the beginning of April 2025, The Hershey Company acquired LesserEvil for 750 million dollars. Coristine remains CEO - and has finally found peace: "It no longer feels like work," he says.