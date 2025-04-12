The Kleine Scheidegg near Grindelwald BE. KEYSTONE

A 54-year-old skier from Great Britain died yesterday on the Kleine Scheidegg in Grindelwald BE.

Philipp Dahm

A 54-year-old skier died yesterday morning on the Kleine Scheidegg in Grindelwald BE. For reasons as yet unexplained, he left the marked piste and fell into a stream, as the Bernese cantonal police reported today.

According to the police, the skier was traveling from Kleine Scheidegg in the direction of Brandegg. The skier's companions immediately administered first aid and called the emergency services.

The Briton was then flown by Rega to hospital with serious injuries, where he died shortly afterwards. The police have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident