The road through the village was temporarily closed during the large-scale police operation in Vétroz VS. Kantonspolizei Wallis

Shots are fired in Vétroz in the Lower Valais on Sunday morning. Three people were killed, including the shooter who killed himself after the attack.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several shots have been fired in Vétroz VS.

A large-scale police operation was launched.

Three people were killed, including the perpetrator.

He was unknown to the police and had a permit to carry weapons.

Initial findings suggest a private dispute as the motive. Show more

On Sunday morning, a 55-year-old local man shot and killed a woman of the same age and a man of the same age in an apartment in the post office building in Vétroz VS. He then killed himself in his own apartment.

The emergency call about shots fired in Vétroz was received by the alarm center at 7.53 a.m., as Valais police commander Christian Varone told the media in Sion on Sunday afternoon. A large contingent of cantonal, criminal and municipal police was deployed.

The first patrols arrived quickly and cordoned off the area around the post office with the support of the Vétroz municipal police. At around 8.40 a.m., the emergency services found the two victims and secured the crime scene.

The special intervention force was also on site - as is usual in the event of a shooting, as Varone explained. Shortly after the bodies were found, the police cordoned off the area around the suspected perpetrator's home. At 10.00 a.m., the emergency services entered his home and found him dead.

He was a 55-year-old man living in Vétroz. The 55-year-old woman who was killed also lived there and worked for the municipality. The 55-year-old man who was shot dead lived in the canton of Vaud.

Dispute as motive

As Varone went on to explain, the suspected shooter applied for a gun purchase license, which was granted. However, a weapon was not registered to him. The investigation would have to show where the murder weapon came from. The police commander did not give any details about the weapon used. Initial findings suggest a private dispute as the motive.

Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud explained that the perpetrator had entered the woman's apartment and shot at the two people present. He later killed himself. The public prosecutor responsible had initiated proceedings for homicide. The investigation followed various paths. In the afternoon, witness interviews and forensic investigations were underway.

Olivier Cottagnoud, the mayor of Vétroz, expressed his shock, all the more so as the deceased was employed by the municipality. The two dead from Vétroz were "children of the community", integrated and involved in community life. Two bereaved families will be left behind in the village.

Vétroz – Coups de feu



Deux personnes ont été retrouvées sans vie dans un appartement à Vétroz. Une troisième personne a également été découverte décédée dans une autre habitation de la commune. Point presse à 14h à Sion, avenue de France 71.#vetroz pic.twitter.com/aNsfZkSXo4 — Police Valais (@PoliceValais) July 28, 2024

SDA