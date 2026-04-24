British woman Wendy Duffy wants to die in Switzerland. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

The 56-year-old British woman Wendy Duffy wants to end her life in a Swiss hospice on Friday. The physically healthy woman from the English county of West Midlands had, by her own account, lost all will to live since the death of her only son Marcus four years ago.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 56-year-old British woman Wendy Duffy ended her life in a Swiss euthanasia clinic on April 24 - not because of a physical illness, but because of the persistent pain following the death of her only son Marcus.

Despite years of therapy and medication, she said she was unable to find a way back to life; she had already attempted suicide once before.

The case raises fundamental questions about euthanasia in cases of mental suffering and sparked a wide-ranging debate in the UK. Show more

Marcus was 23 years old when he fell asleep on his mother's sofa with a hangover after a night of partying and suffocated. Wendy Duffy had invested everything in her son's upbringing - she raised him alone, worked in care and saved to give him a good life. His death was the collapse of her world.

In an interview with the British Daily Mail, she described the years that followed: Therapies, antidepressants, a regular daily routine - nothing helped, she said. "You can take all the pills and go to all the therapy sessions in the world. But in the end, they can't help you," she said. Every evening she sat alone and talked to Marcus inside.

Alone in Switzerland

Wendy Duffy traveled to the euthanasia clinic unaccompanied - deliberately to protect her family from possible legal consequences for assisted suicide. Her siblings only found out about her arrival at the clinic through a farewell phone call. Although the family was informed, they did not agree with her decision.

She had carefully planned her last wishes: On her deathbed, she wanted to wear a T-shirt of her son Marcus, which she had kept. She wanted the window to be open. Her last song was "Die With a Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. She wanted to leave her possessions to an animal welfare organization; her ashes are to be scattered on a park bench together with those of Marcus.

The Duffy case touches on one of the most difficult ethical debates surrounding Swiss euthanasia practice: Wendy Duffy was not suffering from an incurable physical illness, but from deep, persistent grief.

According to the Swiss euthanasia organizations, they examine such requests carefully - whether and under what conditions psychological suffering is recognized as a basis for euthanasia is still controversial both socially and legally.