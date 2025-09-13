The cause of the accident is still unclear. Kapo Solothurn

There was an accident at Olten railroad station on Friday: a 57-year-old woman crashed her car into a candelabra, a bus shelter and a bench. Three people were injured and had to be taken to hospital.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Olten, a 57-year-old driver lost control of her vehicle, which crashed into a candelabra, a bus shelter and a bench.

Three people were injured, one of them seriously; they had to be taken to hospital by helicopter or ambulance.

The cause of the accident is unclear, the police and public prosecutor's office are investigating, and Gösgerstrasse remained closed for several hours. Show more

On Friday, shortly after 5 p.m., there was an accident involving a car at Bahnhofplatz in Olten.

According to current information, a 57-year-old female driver lost control of the vehicle near the bus stop for reasons that have yet to be clarified. The car subsequently knocked over a candelabra, crashed into a bus shelter and finally crashed into a bench, where it came to a standstill.

The driver and two other people sustained minor, moderate and serious injuries. One person had to be taken to hospital by rescue helicopter and two people by ambulance.

The car crashed into the bus shelter and the bench seat. Kapo Solothurn

Cause of the accident unknown

The exact cause of the accident and how it happened are currently unclear and are being investigated by the police and the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Solothurn.

In addition to several patrols and special services of the cantonal police, the public prosecutor's office and the rescue service, members of the Olten fire department, employees of Busbetrieb Olten Gösgen Gäu AG, SBB and the transport police as well as a care team were deployed.

Gösgerstrasse between Bahnhofbrücke and Trimbacherbrücke had to be closed for several hours as a result of the incident.