On Friday, shortly after 5 p.m., there was an accident involving a car at Bahnhofplatz in Olten.
According to current information, a 57-year-old female driver lost control of the vehicle near the bus stop for reasons that have yet to be clarified. The car subsequently knocked over a candelabra, crashed into a bus shelter and finally crashed into a bench, where it came to a standstill.
The driver and two other people sustained minor, moderate and serious injuries. One person had to be taken to hospital by rescue helicopter and two people by ambulance.
Cause of the accident unknown
The exact cause of the accident and how it happened are currently unclear and are being investigated by the police and the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Solothurn.
In addition to several patrols and special services of the cantonal police, the public prosecutor's office and the rescue service, members of the Olten fire department, employees of Busbetrieb Olten Gösgen Gäu AG, SBB and the transport police as well as a care team were deployed.
Gösgerstrasse between Bahnhofbrücke and Trimbacherbrücke had to be closed for several hours as a result of the incident.