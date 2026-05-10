sda

On Saturday evening, a 57-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured in the head by unknown persons in the station underpass in Wohlen AG. The police are now looking for witnesses.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday evening, a 57-year-old man was attacked from behind by unknown persons in the station underpass in Wohlen AG and seriously injured in the head.

The perpetrators fled in different directions and have not yet been caught despite a manhunt.

The Aargau cantonal police have opened a criminal investigation and are appealing for information from the public. Show more

On Saturday evening, a 57-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured by unknown persons in the station underpass in Wohlen AG. The perpetrators are still on the run. The Aargau cantonal police are looking for witnesses.

The incident occurred on May 9, 2026 shortly after 6 pm. A third party alerted the emergency call center after discovering a man lying on the ground with a bleeding head injury. Emergency services arrived at the scene and found the 57-year-old man, who was subsequently taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

According to initial findings, the man was suddenly attacked from behind. One person reported hearing a muffled bang and then seeing two young men fleeing.

The alleged perpetrators are described as follows: One of the men is about 175 centimeters tall, was wearing beige pants and a light-colored top and had his hair slicked back. The second man is around 170 centimetres tall and was wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie and black sunglasses.

Video footage shows one of the suspects in light-colored clothing running off in the direction of Migros. The second suspect is believed to have fled in the direction of Untere Farnbühlstrasse.

Despite an immediate manhunt, the perpetrators have not yet been identified. The Muri-Bremgarten public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.

The criminal investigation department is appealing for information from the public. Anyone who made suspicious observations in the area of Wohlen station at the time in question is asked to call 062 835 80 26 or send an e-mail to ermittlungsued.kripo@kapo.ag.ch.