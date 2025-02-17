A 57-year-old Spaniard faked being robbed twice on the train to the police in St. Gallen. Picture: Keystone

Gross deception of the police: a 57-year-old man filed two theft reports in the canton of St. Gallen within 14 days of each other. The crimes were fictitious: His lies are now costing the man dearly.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 57-year-old Spaniard filed two complaints after his laptop bag was stolen on the train.

However, the man had freely invented the thefts: He had never traveled on the aforementioned trains.

The public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen has now sentenced him to a conditional fine and a fine for deception. Show more

He was traveling in Europe and entered Switzerland near St. Margrethen: and then he was robbed on the train. At the beginning of March 2024, a 57-year-old Spaniard filed a complaint at a police station in the canton of St. Gallen.

The man told the officers that a laptop bag and its contents worth 4,000 francs had been stolen from him. It also contained his identity documents.

The catch: the man was not actually on the train, as reported by"20 Minuten", citing a penalty order against the alleged victim of the theft.

Alleged victim has not been allowed to enter the country since 1992

According to the report, the man, who went to the police under a false name, made up his story.

What's more, two weeks later he tried a similar story at another police station. This time he was on the train from St. Gallen to St. Moritz when a laptop bag was allegedly stolen from him again.

The officers became suspicious and the hoax was discovered. It turned out that the Spaniard was in Switzerland illegally. He had already been banned from entering the country for an indefinite period in 1992.

The public prosecutor sentenced the 57-year-old to a conditional fine of 55 daily rates of CHF 30 each, which will be enforced if he reoffends within the next two years.

In addition, there is a fine of CHF 450 and legal costs of CHF 650, which the man will have to pay in any case. The penalty order is not yet legally binding.

