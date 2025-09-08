A thief stole products in Buttwil AG. (symbolic image) sda

What begins as a petty offense ends with a hefty fine: after stealing meat and cash from a farm store in Buttwil, a German resident in Switzerland has to pay over 20,000 francs.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from Germany stole meat and cash worth 60 francs from a farm store in Buttwil (AG), but was identified thanks to video surveillance.

In addition to the theft, he also drove without a driver's license, which earned him a fine of over 20,000 francs.

The farmer's family received no compensation despite reporting the theft and would have to fight for it under civil law. Show more

A few francs from the till, a piece of meat from the shelf - and in the end a hefty bill of over 20,000 francs: a theft in a farm store in Buttwil (AG) has bitter repercussions for a man from Germany, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" writes.

The incident took place on March 24 this year. A man in his mid-30s, resident in Germany with a postal address in Fahrwangen, drove his Audi onto the farm of a farming family. There he reached into the cash box, stole 25 francs - and also took meat products worth around 35 francs. Total loss: just under 60 francs.

But what often goes unpunished for many thieves had serious consequences in this case. The farming family had long since upgraded their security: Video cameras monitor not only the store, but also the farm.

"Otherwise people would be stealing all the time"

"We have no other choice, otherwise people would be stealing all the time," explains farmer Thomas Näf to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. In the past, the perpetrators were still called directly - with sometimes bizarre reactions.

"Once a woman paid, but her husband pocketed the money on his way out. She was very embarrassed when we called," Näf recalls. Today, however, the farmers file a report as soon as the perpetrator or car number is known - on average once a year.

This time was no exception. And the Seetal man who was caught had even more dirt on him: he was driving even though his driver's license had already been revoked indefinitely in 2018.

The farmers come away empty-handed

The combination of theft and driving without authorization now earned him a draconian penalty: 135 daily rates of CHF 140 each - a total of CHF 18,900. Plus a fine of 180 francs and penalty fees of 1,200 francs. The final sum: 20,280 francs. If he does not pay, he faces 137 days in prison.

For farmer Näf, a bitter aftertaste remains despite the harsh punishment: "The tragic thing is that we won't see any of this money. The authorities are pocketing it." The family would have to fight for the 60 francs in damages under civil law.

So a theft that began with 60 francs ends with a hole of over 20,000 francs for the perpetrator - and shows that stealing from farm stores can sometimes be very, very expensive.