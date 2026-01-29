There is hardly any snow either in the lowlands or in the mountains. Picture: Keystone

The snow sports vacations are starting, but there is a lack of snow in many places: according to Meteo Switzerland, the figure across Switzerland is well below the long-term average - this also has an impact on the water in spring.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is currently around 60 percent less snow than usual in Switzerland.

The main reason for this is a persistent high pressure situation, which has ensured cold but dry weather with little precipitation since December.

Only moderate snowfall is also expected in the coming days, which could lead to less meltwater in spring in the long term. Show more

Many cantons have snow sports vacations over the next few weeks, but there is significantly less snow than usual in the Alps. There is currently around 60 percent less snow in Switzerland than would be normal at this time of year. This was reported by Meteo Switzerland at the request of blue News.

In Graubünden and the Bernese Oberland, the amount of snow is only 30 to 60 percent of the norm. In the higher areas of Valais, the snow depth is 60 to 90 percent of the long-term average.

Whether it snows or not depends on the general weather conditions. "In recent weeks, blocking high-pressure areas over eastern and north-eastern Europe have often dominated the weather over the Alps. These caused some wintry cold, but mostly dry weather," explains Meteo Switzerland. As a result, less precipitation than usual has fallen in all regions of Switzerland since the beginning of December.

The map from the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) shows the current snow depths compared to the long-term average. Institut für Schnee- und Lawinenforschung SLF

However, according to Meteo Switzerland, it will not be completely snow-free in the coming days. By Thursday morning, around 15 to 25 centimetres of fresh snow is expected to fall above 800 to 1000 meters on the southern side of the Alps and in the west of Switzerland. In the other regions, 5 to 10 centimetres are likely to fall.

Whether there will be enough snow for sledging, skiing or snowboarding depends not only on the snowfall, but also on the temperature and wind. At temperatures above zero degrees, the snow begins to melt. And: "The more wind, the faster the snow melts", says Meteo Switzerland. "A strong foehn wind with its dry and mild air can even destroy over 30 centimetres of snow within a day." This also applies to artificial snow.

Less meltwater in spring

Despite the snowfall in the mountains, things are still looking bleak for those spending their sports vacations in the lowlands. From Friday to Saturday, a few snowflakes could fall above around 500 meters. "But more is hardly to be expected in the lowlands," says Meteo Switzerland. As things stand, snow is not expected in the first week of February either.

A winter with little snow can also have longer-term consequences. If the snow cover is low, less snow can melt in spring and there is less meltwater available. This has an impact on river runoff and lake levels, as Meteo Switzerland explains.

