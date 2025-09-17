SBB clocks showed winter instead of summer at the weekend. (symbolic image) Bild: KEYSTONE

At the weekend, around 60 SBB station clocks showed winter time instead of summer time. The fault has now largely been rectified - but the cause remains unclear.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The clocks at around 60 railroad stations in Switzerland showed one hour too early at the weekend.

According to SBB, the problem has now been rectified almost everywhere.

The exact cause is still unclear. Show more

At the weekend, the clocks at around 60 railroad stations showed one hour too early. Nau.ch was the first to report this, and a commuter had previously drawn attention to it on the Reddit platform. The clocks displayed winter time instead of summer time and were therefore set one hour too early.

At the request of blue News, SBB wrote that the problem existed at around 60 stations across Switzerland at the weekend. "In the meantime, the problem has been solved almost everywhere."

The cause of the disruption has not yet been conclusively clarified. "It was at the stations where the clocks are controlled via so-called central master clocks," said SBB. "This means that there is a central master clock that sets the time for all connected slave clocks."

There has been no impact on train services.

