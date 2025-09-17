At the weekend, the clocks at around 60 railroad stations showed one hour too early. Nau.ch was the first to report this, and a commuter had previously drawn attention to it on the Reddit platform. The clocks displayed winter time instead of summer time and were therefore set one hour too early.
At the request of blue News, SBB wrote that the problem existed at around 60 stations across Switzerland at the weekend. "In the meantime, the problem has been solved almost everywhere."
The cause of the disruption has not yet been conclusively clarified. "It was at the stations where the clocks are controlled via so-called central master clocks," said SBB. "This means that there is a central master clock that sets the time for all connected slave clocks."