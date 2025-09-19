Emergency services search for the crashed plane. Bild: Polizei Zug

Accident in Cham (ZG): A small plane crashed into Lake Zug right in front of passers-by on Friday afternoon. A 60-year-old woman could only be rescued dead.

Samuel Walder

Shock on Friday afternoon in Cham (ZG): A small plane crashed into Lake Zug right in front of passers-by. A video obtained by the "Zuger Zeitung" shows how the plane flies a right turn just above the surface of the water, continues to lose altitude - and finally crashes uncontrollably into the lake. According to the Zug police, the crash happened during an air show.

The 49-year-old pilot was able to leave the plane on his own and get to safety. He was immediately attended to by the emergency services and medically examined by the Zug Rescue Service. The man remained uninjured.

Woman is recovered dead

The search for the second occupant and the sunken plane was immediately intensified by Rega from the air, the Zug lake police and the lake rescue team from the Zug fire department (FFZ). The aircraft was then located at a depth of around 10 meters. Subsequently, the 60-year-old woman, who was still missing at the time, was rescued dead by divers from the Schwyz cantonal police.

The Zug fire department set up oil barriers in the lake and at the Lorzen outflow due to leaking fuel.