More than two months after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, a seriously injured schoolgirl is back home for the first time. After a long stay in hospital, 16-year-old Sofia has been discharged from the special clinic.

After 62 days in hospital, one of the schoolgirls injured in the fire in Crans-Montana is back home. The 16-year-old Sofia D. was able to leave the center for severely burned patients after several weeks of treatment. This was reported by the "Corriere della Sera", among others.

After the accident, the teenager was initially treated at Lausanne University Hospital. She was later transferred to the Niguarda special clinic in Milan. She is now the first of four young people from her school to be discharged from hospital.

Her return to her home was accompanied emotionally by family, friends and neighbors. Friends held up a banner reading "We missed you" under her window, while children from the neighborhood shouted: "Sofia is back!"

Treatment continues at home

The moment was also special for the teenager herself. "It was incredible to see the sunlight again and feel the warmth on my skin," she says, according to Corriere della Sera. After the long weeks in hospital, even wearing normal clothes felt unfamiliar. "Everything seems strange to me," says Sofia.

However, her treatment is not yet complete. The 16-year-old still has to go to hospital regularly. Every two days, her program includes dressing changes, physiotherapy and psychological support. She also receives speech therapy because her vocal chords were damaged by smoke fumes and the intubation. According to the doctors, however, there is a prospect of a full recovery.

At home, everyday life is therefore carefully organized. The apartment has been thoroughly cleaned to reduce the risk of infection. Her room has also been adapted, even without school books for the time being. When Sofia can return to school depends on her medical and psychological clearance. The school is in close contact with the family.

"Will never forget this support"

The first dinner at home was Sofia's favorite hamburger, followed the next morning by a crostata that friends had brought over. The family spent the evening together on the sofa watching the movie "Ratatouille".

The 16-year-old will have to wear compression garments for a long time to come - probably around two years, according to doctors. However, Sofia and her family are currently focusing on other things: returning home, spending time with her family and the great support from school, the neighborhood and the parish.

"We will never forget this support," says the family.