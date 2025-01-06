The public prosecutor's office in Bern is investigating the case of a man who died on Berchtoldstag in Büren an der Aare. KEYSTONE

A pub guest started an argument with other guests in a bar in Bern on Berchtoldstag. After an altercation with security guards, the 62-year-old died on the spot.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 2, a 62-year-old man died in a bar in Büren an der Aare.

The victim had previously had an argument with other guests and had been attacked by security guards.

The police and public prosecutor's office are investigating. Show more

On the evening of January 2, there was a medical emergency in a bar in Büren an der Aare BE involving a person who had previously had trouble with security staff. The man died on the spot despite immediate rescue measures. Investigations into the circumstances are underway, the cantonal police announced today.

The emergency services received an emergency call shortly after 9 p.m. about an incident on Kreuzgasse. The police officers immediately arrived at the scene and found a man in a bar who was being attended to by first aiders. Despite immediate resuscitation, the man died on the spot. The victim was a 62-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Bern.

Pushed to the ground by security guards

According to reports, the man had previously physically and verbally assaulted people present in the bar. When two security guards from a private security company asked the man to leave the bar, he did not comply. The security staff then used pepper spray and took the man to the ground. For reasons still to be clarified, the man subsequently lost consciousness.

The cause of the man's death is currently unclear. Under the direction of the Jura-Seeland regional public prosecutor's office, the Bern cantonal police are currently conducting an extensive investigation in all directions. These are expected to take some time.